His wife is worried
Great concern: Heinz Hoenig too weak for heart surgery
German actor Heinz Hoenig (72) continues to fight for his life: After he had to undergo an initial emergency heart operation, a further procedure was scheduled for Friday. However, the urgent and potentially life-saving heart operation could not be performed - the TV star was too weak for it. He remains in a coma.
Hoenig, widely known for his role in "Das Boot", is in the intensive care unit of a Berlin hospital, where he was taken by helicopter on April 30. In a first emergency operation on his heart, a stent was inserted.
Still in a coma
According to the 72-year-old TV icon's management, another vital operation was planned for Friday. According to Bild, the operation was postponed because Hoenig is too weak for it and is still in an artificial deep sleep. It is unclear when the serious operation can take place.
My husband is in a life-threatening condition.
Annika Kärsten-Hoenig
Heinz Hoenig's wife Annika Kärsten-Hoenig (39) is very worried about him. She is at the side of her husband, with whom she has two sons, day and night. She described her emotional state to RTL: "My husband is in a life-threatening condition. I've never been so scared in my life as I am now. All I know is that I don't want to lose my husband."
"I know that Heinz wants to live"
In this difficult situation, Kärsten-Hoenig, who has been married to the TV star since 2019, remains hopeful: "I know that Heinz wants to live. There's nothing he wants more than to live! He is very strong. And I know he'll fight for us," she said in the RTL interview.
Meanwhile, the 39-year-old still has to worry about how to pay for Heinz Hoenig's urgent heart operation. The 72-year-old actor, who had to leave the jungle camp early in January due to health problems, apparently does not have health insurance. However, the operation costs around 90,000 euros. A procedure is currently underway to be able to insure Hoenig retrospectively.
