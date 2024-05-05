Paul Pizzera: “The Song Contest would appeal to me”

Cabaret colleague Klaus Eckel has described you as a perfectionist, an ambitious and meticulous worker. Is that true?

Of course! We are driven by the completely naive pursuit of perfectionism, which you can never achieve anyway. Even trying is sometimes so laborious and unnecessary. Success is a mixture of performance and chance. I can influence the one, and I am grateful for the other. I'm trying more and more to accept who I am and become who I want to be... But there's still a long way to go. I would like to be more Daoist. I always have a guilty conscience when I enjoy something. I want to justify myself less to myself, I would like to learn that, but also to be more patient.

Number one in the charts, sold-out tours, bestselling author - at what point did you realize that nothing and nobody could stop you in your career?

If you ask me about personal benchmarks in my career, then it's probably that I'm the only Austrian to have sold out the Wiener Stadthalle three times with Otto Jaus, and now the Stadtoper in just a few hours. I'm proud of that, even if it's a small fart in music history compared to Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran. It's cool when you play as a headliner in front of 100,000 people at the Donauinselfest and then put the dishes in the dishwasher two days later. It's a rollercoaster ride for the emotions... It does something to you.