Paul Pizzera: “The Song Contest would appeal to me”
What Paul Pizzera attacks turns to gold: with AUT of ORDA, the multi-talented artist is once again storming the charts. In an interview, the down-to-earth superstar talks about his "creative inker", flirting with the Eurovision Song Contest and family planning.
"Krone": Congratulations on reaching number one with AUT of ORDA. How do you explain your rapid rise to become a permanent fixture in local music?
Paul Pizzera : The search for love and recognition can be an insane motivator, the creation itself and curiosity. The radius of competence also plays an important role. You have to recognize what you can do and in which region I am artistically active. I know that I can't conduct the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. And that's a good thing, because the well-trained conductors can do it much better. I am grateful that I am able to live out my creative inker on many levels. Because it's a good way to give yourself and others a good time.
You have also been very successful as an actor recently. Is there more to come?
Yes, "Pulled Pork" went very well and the second part will be filmed next year. My heart beats loudest for words and music. I would always opt for the stage and direct contact with the audience, singing my melodies, feeling and showing emotions. I couldn't do without that.
We are driven by the completely naive pursuit of perfectionism, which you can never achieve anyway. Success is a mixture of performance and chance. I can influence the one, but I'm grateful for the other.
Paul Pizzera
Cabaret colleague Klaus Eckel has described you as a perfectionist, an ambitious and meticulous worker. Is that true?
Of course! We are driven by the completely naive pursuit of perfectionism, which you can never achieve anyway. Even trying is sometimes so laborious and unnecessary. Success is a mixture of performance and chance. I can influence the one, and I am grateful for the other. I'm trying more and more to accept who I am and become who I want to be... But there's still a long way to go. I would like to be more Daoist. I always have a guilty conscience when I enjoy something. I want to justify myself less to myself, I would like to learn that, but also to be more patient.
Number one in the charts, sold-out tours, bestselling author - at what point did you realize that nothing and nobody could stop you in your career?
If you ask me about personal benchmarks in my career, then it's probably that I'm the only Austrian to have sold out the Wiener Stadthalle three times with Otto Jaus, and now the Stadtoper in just a few hours. I'm proud of that, even if it's a small fart in music history compared to Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran. It's cool when you play as a headliner in front of 100,000 people at the Donauinselfest and then put the dishes in the dishwasher two days later. It's a rollercoaster ride for the emotions... It does something to you.
You always collaborate with fellow musicians. Who else would you like to work with?
Buh - in the small Austrian scene, I've already covered my bases. For me, Spitzer Thomas is the highlight from a purely personal and artistic point of view. He promised me that we'd do one more song before he slips into the spruce coffin (laughs). I'll visit him again in Kenya at Christmas and then it could happen. What I'm still missing is a joint song with Eminem.
Conversely - how many musicians want to collaborate with you?
A lot of them want a song by and with me. I'm now in a position where I can choose what I want to do. Over the years, I've earned the luxury of not being part of every sow's ear and that's justified. I can't tear myself apart. I no longer have a guilty conscience when I argue that I don't want to do it because I'm short of time. Most people don't have a problem with that either.
You've also worked with Turbobier and Marco Pogo, who is now going into politics. Would that be an option for you?
No, definitely not! I would never want to swap places with a politician, because the job is much harder than you imagine. I would like politicians to be able to look to the future with less fear. There would be enough suffering for good politics. Art in itself can help alleviate suffering and point out grievances, but not improve them.
The Eurovision Song Contest is taking place this coming week. Would you enter the ESC?
It's funny that you should mention that. The three of us from AUT of ORDER have decided these days that we want to submit a song next year. At the after-show beer, we joked that our band name alone should get us a lot of points. We would now have to make a good song for the ESC. Let's see what happens.
Did you celebrate as a die-hard Sturm fan?
You can hear it in my scratched voice, which I got at the Cup final in Klagenfurt. I was also asked to do the big Sturm celebration, but unfortunately I can't postpone the scheduled video shoot. To be fair, I have to admit that it would have a bad aftertaste for me to be at this celebration, wearing the Sturm outfit and singing my hits. I like to separate the Fanpaul (who always travels to the match in the fan bus) and Mr. Pizzera.
What do you miss about Styria?
Honestly: The mixed salad in the Gamlitzer Weinstube and the Salzkammergut, where I like to go. The haven of peace and a good meal always drive me home.
Your congenial partner Otto Jaus has just become a father for the second time. How are you planning your family?
The great dog has really got something going (laughs). I'm so happy that everyone is well. For me, family planning is a long way off. And that's a good thing and it makes me very, very happy.
