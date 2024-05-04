The young and wild
Embraced by the music to a dream job
At just 23 years old, Lisanne Clémence Veeneman shines in "Phantom of the Opera" at the Raimund Theater. We spoke to her about her steep career rise.
"Are people actually allowed to earn a living doing this? Then I want to do it too!" Lisanne Clémence Veeneman laughingly recounts her reaction when, as a teenager on Broadway, she first saw how the performers on the musical stage were living their dream. A dream that took root in the Dutchwoman very early on. Music was always important in her family. "My grandmother in particular took me to the opera and ballet as a young child," says the 23-year-old. "I was always embraced by music."
She sang in the choir at the age of six, took acting, dance and piano lessons - and eventually went to music conservatory before taking a giant step towards her dream. After graduating, she completed her master's degree in New York. "I lived in a mini apartment, it was only about 2 x 2 meters. But it wasin Times Square and had a roof terrace where I had breakfast every day with a view of the city. A fantastic time!"
More about Lisanne
Her free time is also all about music - Lisanne taught herself to play the ukulele and writes her own songs.
In addition to music, she loves to paint. "I'm a cultural person through and through."
Cooking is also one of her favorite hobbies. "I've already tried schnitzel, but I prefer to leave that to the Viennese."
The fact that she can now shine in Vienna's Raimund Theater as Christinein "Phantom of the Opera" is the next dream to come true in her young career."I firmly believe that dreams can come true with hard work. And who knows, maybeI really will be on a Broadway stage myself one day - even if I only get to play a tree," she laughs.
