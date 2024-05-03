Basketball - NBA
Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Ham
The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with their coach Darvin Ham after the early end of the season!
The NBA club made the announcement four days after being eliminated in the first playoff round against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Ham had taken over the team around superstar LeBron James and Anthony Davis two years ago, and the 50-year-old still had a contract for two more seasons. The decision to part ways was a difficult one to make, but the best one after looking back on the past season, the Lakers said in a statement.
"It's been a damn tough two years!"
"It's been a hell of a tough two years sitting on that court, I can tell you that. It's been a damn tough two years," Ham said on Monday after the defeat in the fifth game against the Nuggets. Last year, the NBA record champions were only knocked out in the semi-finals against Denver.
The selection of Ham's successor is also likely to have a major impact on James' future. The 39-year-old has until the end of June to decide whether to extend his contract by one season. However, he could also be signed by another team. James has not explicitly ruled out ending his career after 21 seasons.
