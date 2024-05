Now Semlic has also taken flight

The 44-year-old had been let go by promoted team BW Linz the previous year because he expected a lot from SKN's cooperation with Wolfsburg. However, he was not told that the Germans could pull out of the agreement early. Which, as is well known, they did. "I only do things in my life that I'm one hundred percent convinced of - that's no longer the case here," said Wawra on his departure. But it is also true what President Helmut Schwarzl told him on his journey: "We have not achieved the sporting goals we set ourselves with him."