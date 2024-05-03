Struck several times
Trio of thieves in Carinthia: even a child was involved!
The gang of thieves who have been up to mischief in Carinthia is still unknown. They even used a child for their activities.
The thieves were after electric payment brushes on Thursday. They stole 13 of them from a drugstore in the district of Klagenfurt Land as well as one in Klagenfurt.
"While the woman and the child were involved in the crime as customers and lookouts, the male perpetrator carried out the theft," said an official, describing the modus operandi. The damage amounted to several thousand euros.
Employee gambled away stolen money
Several tens of thousands of euros were also stolen by a 33-year-old employee of a betting office in Wolfsberg. Between April 26 and April 30, the man helped himself to accounting envelopes and cash registers. "He bet the stolen amount during his working hours in the betting office," said the police.
It was only during the monthly accounts that the accused was no longer able to conceal the shortfall and made a voluntary disclosure. "He was able to settle part of his debt as restitution." He will have to answer for the grand theft.
