City hall gate costs top job favorites their heads

The political tug-of-war over the appointment of the new municipal director in Klagenfurt took a surprising turn on Friday. The impetus for this was provided by an employee of the red parliamentary group who uncovered explosive documents. According to the documents, the SP motion in the city senate to give Jürgen Dumpelnik, who was already being touted as the new municipal director, a monthly salary of 11,000 euros, was allegedly written by Dumpelnik himself. The favorite for this top job in the city council had always denied this until now. But this responsibility now seems to have been refuted by the documents from the SP club submitted to interim municipal director Stephane Binder.