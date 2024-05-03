Employee uncovers
City hall gate costs top job favorites their heads
Lies and intrigue at city hall? An employee of the SP club accuses her party of playing dirty.
The political tug-of-war over the appointment of the new municipal director in Klagenfurt took a surprising turn on Friday. The impetus for this was provided by an employee of the red parliamentary group who uncovered explosive documents. According to the documents, the SP motion in the city senate to give Jürgen Dumpelnik, who was already being touted as the new municipal director, a monthly salary of 11,000 euros, was allegedly written by Dumpelnik himself. The favorite for this top job in the city council had always denied this until now. But this responsibility now seems to have been refuted by the documents from the SP club submitted to interim municipal director Stephane Binder.
I am not thinking of resigning. Ever since my first day in government, the parties have wanted to get rid of me because I expose their games.
Philipp Liesnig, Vizebürgermeister (SP)
It's inhumane what's happening. Nevertheless, I personally would not have withdrawn my candidacy. Because I never lied.
Jürgen Dumpelnig, Kandidat
It's clear that the candidacy for the head of the city council doesn't deserve any credit. They should do their job in the city, I'm not going to play the pusher.
Peter Kaiser, Landeshauptmann (SP)
Supporters back out
Dumpelnik's election as head of the city council is also history. Both the Freedom Party and the Neos have withdrawn their pledge to vote for the SP candidate in the municipal council. "I'm furious about this loss of trust!", rages FP club leader Andreas Skorianz. Team Kärnten triumphs and also demands the resignation of city councillor Philipp Liesnig (SP) because his party is only spreading lies. And Julian Geier from the VP demands: "City party leader Kucher should finally clean up his mess!" Yes, even provincial governor Peter Kaiser is being called upon to intervene in his city party to put things in order. But he is not thinking about it.
The SP now wants to appoint Michael Zernig as head of the city council, while the VP and FP are calling for a new tender.
