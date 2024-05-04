In the name of the environment
This is how “ecological” local cultural sites are
19 locations across the country have now been awarded the eco-label: Lower Austrian culture focuses on sustainability in this country.
Art for eternity, preserved as sustainably as possible: This is the motto followed at 19 Lower Austrian Culture (NÖKU for short) locations across the vast province. A total of six million euros has been invested in this. In addition to the 100 percent switch to green electricity, modern PV systems and NÖKU's own citizens' energy community are saving around 314,000 euros a year.
Based on the Austrian Ecolabel, the guidelines focus on sustainability at events, exhibitions and business locations and also take joint procurement processes into account.
These new standards for cultural institutions were created as part of the sustainability strategy developed in 2020. The Egon Schiele Museum in Tulln, for example, was recently awarded the eco-label.
The following are sustainably certified
- Museum of Lower Austria with House of History and House of Nature
- Weinviertel Museum Village Niedersulz
- MAMUZ Aspern/Zaya
- Nitsch Museum in Mistelbach
- State Theater of Lower Austria
- Klangraum Krems
- Cinema in the Kesselhaus in Krems
- Lower Austria Art Space
- Caricature Museum Krems
- Krems Art Gallery
- State Gallery of Lower Austria
- Roman city of Carnuntum
- Arnulf Rainer Museum in Baden
- Egon Schiele Museum in Tulln
- Schallaburg Castle
- Auditorium and Wolkenturm in Grafenegg
- Theater Baden
- Festival Theater St. Pölten
- Stage in the courtyard
"Especially in the cultural sector, we are committed to sustainability and climate protection, with 100 percent clean electricity and comprehensive PV systems," explains Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. "We want to use the means of art and theater to sharpen our view of the relationship between humans and nature. Saving the world concerns us all," says Marie Rötzer, Artistic Director of the Landestheater.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.