Government against KPÖ
++ After its closed meeting in Fürstenfeld, the Styrian state government presented a 300 million euro housing package. ++ The Blue Party makes a "pilgrimage" to Mariazell. ++ SPÖ leader Anton Lang supports Babler's asylum quota proposal.
Moderate polls, a strengthened opposition, above all the KPÖ with its housing issue on the upswing: "A good six months before the provincial elections, the Styrian provincial government is obviously shaking in its boots and panicking about closing the door" - this is how the political rivals commented on the invitation to a press conference following their last closed meeting before the upcoming election marathon (EU, National Council, provincial parliament). The black-red coalition met once again on Friday in Fürstenfeld to work through outstanding points of the "White-Green Agenda" program. Focus: housing.
At the subsequent presentation of the results, the full government team, including club leaders, were not stingy with superlatives: there was talk of "milestone" and "historic". What the main negotiators, ÖVP state councillor Simone Schmiedtbauer and SPÖ party leader Hannes Schwarz, put on the table were the cornerstones of a "major Styrian housing offensive" - as a supplement to a housing package already put together in summer 2023. What is included in the new 300 million euro "package"? Five measures to make housing affordable again for Styrians. Many people are still barely able to afford rents, let alone buy their own property.
Young families receive one-off subsidy
Young families are to benefit from a new subsidy in the form of a one-off payment of up to 10,000 euros. This can be used to finance furnishings. In addition, the home ownership subsidy is being revised and the state loan increased to 200,000 euros. Interest rates are initially low and then rise moderately. "We want to enable young families to buy their own home and boost the construction industry," promises Governor Christopher Drexler.
"Storey construction turbo" is the name the government has come up with when it comes to building an additional 1100 subsidized apartments in multi-storey housing. Measures 4 and 5 concern the refurbishment of houses and rental apartments owned by non-profit cooperatives.
Where is the hot money coming from? The state is tapping into federal sources, as well as funds from the housing construction department and the general state coffers, which are overseen by finance officer Anton Lang.
Blue "pilgrimage" to Mariazell
A "pilgrimage" to the Styrian place of grace was undertaken by the Lower Austrian Freedom Party around Udo Landbauer. Their Styrian colleagues paid a visit to the Blue Party retreat in Mariazell on Friday. "Lower Austria's FPÖ in particular has shown with its strongly liberal government program how politics close to home can work in the state government," says Styrian FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek. He supports core demands such as corona compensation or the plan to switch from cash benefits to benefits in kind in the area of basic services.
Lang supports Babler's asylum quota proposal
Many refugees are currently bringing their families to Austria. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler therefore recently suggested to the "Krone" newspaper: "We need to create a system in Austria that regulates the distribution of family reunification nationwide." He was in favor of a mandatory distribution among all federal states.
Styrian Deputy Provincial Governor Anton Lang (SPÖ) is also sympathetic to the proposal. "Such an asylum quota has been discussed for a long time. There must be solidarity." Because Styria borders "on smuggling routes, which is why more people are coming to us."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.