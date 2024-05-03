At the subsequent presentation of the results, the full government team, including club leaders, were not stingy with superlatives: there was talk of "milestone" and "historic". What the main negotiators, ÖVP state councillor Simone Schmiedtbauer and SPÖ party leader Hannes Schwarz, put on the table were the cornerstones of a "major Styrian housing offensive" - as a supplement to a housing package already put together in summer 2023. What is included in the new 300 million euro "package"? Five measures to make housing affordable again for Styrians. Many people are still barely able to afford rents, let alone buy their own property.