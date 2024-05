Vorarlberg man flees from Swiss police

The 34-year-old from Vorarlberg was driving in a previously stolen car in St. Margreten towards Thal at around 5 o'clock on Friday morning. Even then, he was driving at a massively excessive speed. At a traffic circle, the driver lost control of the car, which crashed into a tree at the side of the road. This in turn was observed by a police patrol. As the driver simply drove on, the officers took up the pursuit.