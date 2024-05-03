"Extreme danger"
Diehl armaments company site is on fire
A company building in Berlin-Lichterfelde is on fire. The fire in the multi-storey building is believed to have started in a technical room on the second floor. The site belongs to the German Diehl Group, whose air defense systems are in use in the Ukraine.
The fire department warned of an "extreme danger" in the area. Due to the severity of the fire, there is a risk of toxic chemicals escaping. The fumes are reportedly heading north. The population is being informed via warning apps.
It is a metal technology company
The company in question is "Diehl Metal Applications". It operates its own electroplating plant for finishing metal surfaces. Videos on social media show the extent of the flames. There are currently 170 firefighters in action.
Impressions from the scene:
The burning building also houses an office of "Diehl Defence", the defense subsidiary of the Diehl Group. The company also develops the IRIS-T air defense system, which is currently in use in Ukraine. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
"After evaluating the weather conditions and the corresponding wind direction, the smoke gases are moving from the scene in a northerly direction," said the fire department. People should avoid the affected area and drive around it. Even if no cloud of smoke is visible, windows and doors should remain closed and ventilation and air conditioning systems should be switched off. There are no injuries. All people were able to leave the area "independently".
Flames could spread to other buildings
The fire is not under control. The fire department is currently trying to prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring buildings. There are other halls containing chemicals and paints in the immediate vicinity of the fire. In the meantime, entire parts of the company building have collapsed.
