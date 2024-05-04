Schlaining Castle prepares for new experiences

"From the fortified castle to the Friedensburg"

Work is currently in full swing on the new Friedensburg exhibition "From the fortified castle to the Friedensburg". It will be opened on May 9, following a renovation and redesign phase. However, this will not be the only exhibition, as the "Castle Stories" museum awaits visitors on the first floor, where they can learn all about the history and stories of the castle's foundation. The exhibition "Burgenland from 1921" deals with the political, economic and cultural development of Burgenland in a compact form. A further exhibition area will be dedicated to the topic of "Burgenland today". Visitors can also look forward to an extraordinary exhibition experience that combines historical insights and cultural diversity with the local focus on peace and democracy.