Red & blue get going
Parties start the European election campaign
In Mariazell, the FPÖ set the course for several election campaigns. The blue announcement: "Nobody can get past us!" The SPÖ is also starting the European election campaign with a political focus.
The FPÖ wants to learn from each other - and so the Styrian regional chairman Mario Kunasek invited his official and party colleague Udo Landbauer to a joint press conference in the blue-yellow-green border region on Friday. In Mariazell, Kunasek scattered roses for Landbauer from Lower Austria. After all, he wants to emulate him after the Styrian state parliamentary elections and become a Freedom Party state vice-president.
"There is no way around us!"
With a long list of successes - from the heating cost subsidy to the abolition of the ORF levy and the gender ban - Landbauer praised his own course. And also set out a course for the upcoming super election year: "There is no way around the FPÖ!"
Harald Vilimsky also wants this - and as the lead candidate for the EU elections, he wants nothing less than to turn the Union upside down: "An end to eco-communism and warmongering!"
"This is about a decision on direction. We want a fairer and more just European Parliament and thus also a strong signal against black-blue in Europe and Austria," explained Günther Sidl, Member of the European Parliament, at the EU election campaign kick-off at the Viehofener Seen in St. Pölten. Flanked by federal candidate Andreas Schieder, SPÖ provincial councillor Sven Hergovich and other elected representatives, he outlined his ideal of Europe.
At the same time, it was also about Lower Austria: Sidl, for example, is campaigning for job guarantee projects based on the Marienthal model in the district of Bruck an der Leitha. Schieder also denounced environmental pollution and international injustices in work processes.
Incidentally, the SPÖ Lower Austria is entering the EU elections with the youngest list ever - the average age of the candidates is 23.6 years.
