Tuchel to stay? “Anything is always possible”

Will there be a surprising turnaround and will Tuchel stay?

It seems that the coaching job at FC Bayern is no longer attractive enough. "It was attractive enough for me. I'm not worried about the future of FC Bayern," said Tuchel at the press conference before the match against Stuttgart. He is due to leave Munich at the end of the season and has agreed to terminate his contract with the club since the end of February. Are Bayern now rescinding this agreement because they haven't found another coach yet?