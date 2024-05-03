After Rangnick's rejection
Tuchel to stay? “Anything is always possible”
"Any contract can be terminated jointly. Anything is always possible. The agreement is there and the agreement is there," said outgoing Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, smiling away the question of whether he could imagine staying in Munich.
After the rejections of national coach Julian Nagelsmann and Leverkusen's master coach Xabi Alonso, Rangnick was considered the top favorite for the coaching position at Bayern. However, the 65-year-old German opted for Austria's national team and against Munich. Then there is Unai Emery, who was a declared candidate to extend his contract at Aston Villa, and Roberto De Zerbi, who actually prefers to continue to cause a sensation at Brighton.
Will there be a surprising turnaround and will Tuchel stay?
It seems that the coaching job at FC Bayern is no longer attractive enough. "It was attractive enough for me. I'm not worried about the future of FC Bayern," said Tuchel at the press conference before the match against Stuttgart. He is due to leave Munich at the end of the season and has agreed to terminate his contract with the club since the end of February. Are Bayern now rescinding this agreement because they haven't found another coach yet?
Tuchel smiles: "The termination of the contract has been agreed. Any contract can be terminated jointly, as you can see. We had an existing contract and agreed in the contract that we would end it earlier. Anything is always possible. But the answer is the same: The agreement stands and the agreement exists."
Sounds like there is still a loophole that the club and Tuchel could still agree to stay. Either way, the coaching search at "FC Hollywood" will remain the dominant topic in the coming weeks ...
