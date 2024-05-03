Salzburg’s record purchase is now just a bench warmer

Interim coach Onur Cinel is particularly encouraged by the second half against the Styrians for the final spurt for the championship trophy: "There was a lot of self-confidence in our own abilities. You could tell that the boys played with a completely different attitude. That showed them how good they can be. We have to take that kind of emotion into the next three games." One player who has not been able to take much from the last few games is Lucas Gourna-Douath. The young Frenchman can safely be described as one of the losers of the change of coach.