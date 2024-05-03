"Unacceptable act"
USA: Hamas intercepted aid supplies in the Gaza Strip
The US government has accused the terrorist organization Hamas of intercepting aid supplies for the Gaza Strip on a large scale for the first time. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in Washington on Thursday that it was a delivery that had been brought into the coastal area from Jordan via the newly opened Erez border crossing.
"It was then picked up by a humanitarian organization for distribution in Gaza, and that aid was intercepted and diverted by Hamas on the ground in Gaza," Miller said. As he understands it, the goods have since been released and handed back to the humanitarian organization. "But that doesn't change the fact that this is an unacceptable act."
Miller: Such actions jeopardize aid deliveries
Miller said this was the first major case of Hamas diverting aid. He warned the group that such actions endanger aid deliveries to the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza in general and called for this not to happen again.
North of the Gaza Strip particularly affected by hunger
The humanitarian situation in the sealed-off Gaza Strip is catastrophic. The people there are in urgent need of food and medicine. Following international pressure, particularly from the USA, Israel opened the Erez border crossing in northern Gaza on Wednesday. The north of the coastal region is particularly affected by food shortages.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.