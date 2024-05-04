Here in the live ticker
German Bundesliga in conference – 3.30 pm LIVE
Round 32 of the German Bundesliga: Four games await in the Saturday conference - including the summit meeting between Stuttgart and Bayern and the clash between Hasenhüttl's Wolfsburg and Darmstadt. We'll be reporting live from 3.30pm - see below.
Here is the conference:
Unbelievable, but true: Bayern and Stuttgart will meet for the 110th time in the Bundesliga - only Bayern against Bremen and Bayern against Mönchengladbach have been played more often in history. These 110 matches were attended by 6,015,778 spectators - a record! A goal show is also to be expected.
Bayern and Stuttgart have scored a combined 159 goals this season, 60 of which were scored by top scorers Harry Kane (35) and Serhou Guirassy (25).
VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß: "I'm sure Bayern already have the second leg against Real Madrid in mind and will take that into account in their line-up against us. But regardless of the line-up, a top team will be on the pitch. The fact that we know three matchdays before the end that we will definitely be playing in the Champions League underlines once again what an extraordinary season this is."
With a win, VfB would secure their first Champions League appearance since 2009/10 (if this has not already been confirmed during the week due to the additional CL place).
Wolfsburg have picked up seven of a possible nine points this season against promoted Heidenheim (2-0, 1-1) and Darmstadt (1-0) and have won three of their five Bundesliga games under Ralph Hasenhüttl, the same number of victories as in the previous 22 games under Niko Kovac.
Ralph Hasenhüttl: "We can see what footballing quality there is and what weaknesses there are and we'll concentrate on those. That's what we've done in recent weeks and that's what we try to do with every opponent. It doesn't matter whether it's a top opponent like RB Leipzig or the team bottom of the table like SV Darmstadt. You have to approach every game super seriously."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.