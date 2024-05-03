The iPhone is becoming Apple’s problem child

In the same quarter of the previous year, pent-up demand for the iPhone 14 Pro had also boosted sales. Many potential buyers were unable to purchase it in the 2022 Christmas season because coronavirus lockdowns in China slowed down production. All models of the current iPhone 15 were now available in the last holiday quarter, which meant that business at the start of 2024 was somewhat quieter as usual. iPhone sales were only just below analysts' average expectations. In China, the focus market for many experts, the decline was lower than expected at eight percent to 16.4 billion dollars.