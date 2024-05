1. FC Köln vs SC Freiburg – LIVE from 18:30

Gloomy omens: If Cologne fail to win against Freiburg on Saturday evening, FC will face their seventh Bundesliga relegation on Sunday. The last three matches between the two clubs ended 2-0, 1-0 and 2-0 from Freiburg's point of view - SC has not conceded a goal against any other Bundesliga club for as long as against FC. three away wins in a row set a new club record in the Bundesliga, so now a new record beckons.