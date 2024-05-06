The “home” of all sailors is in Neusiedl

High-flyer Bontus

The latest development of Valentin Bontus is a "product" of the targeted joint work of the association and athletes. Just over a year ago, the kite surfer from the Podersdorf Yacht Club was still a blank slate on the international scene, but as fourth in the World Championships, he has long since established himself among the world's best. "On the outside, he's the cool, laid-back surfer, but he's extremely determined and ready to implement the common strategies," says Schmid, praising the 23-year-old, who is probably Burgenland's hottest potato in the Olympic fire.