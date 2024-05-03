Tesla’s Cybertruck sets off on its first European tour

Recall for all Cybertrucks

In the USA, the first Cybertrucks were delivered at the end of November. Just a few weeks ago, Tesla recalled almost 4,000 vehicles because the accelerator pedal can get stuck and cause the vehicle to accelerate uncontrollably. The recall was the first indication of how many vehicles of the model have been sold so far, as it affected all "Cybertrucks" built from mid-November to early April.