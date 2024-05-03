"Cyber Odyssey"
Tesla’s Cybertruck sets off on its first European tour
It is completely open whether it will ever be allowed to drive on our roads - but US electric car manufacturer Tesla is nevertheless sending its futuristic "Cybertruck" on a European tour. First stop: a shopping center in Berlin. At the end of May, the 3.1-tonne, 5.68-metre-long vehicle will also face fans and critics at two locations in Austria.
The stainless steel-clad pickup can be viewed in the "Mall of Berlin" shopping center on Potsdamer Platz up to and including Saturday, after which it will visit other locations. Previously, the "Cybertruck" had only been on display in Germany at the Tesla factory in Grünheide near Berlin, according to the US company.
In Berlin, many people took a look at the car on Thursday as they made their way through the shopping center and took photos of the unusual, angular pick-up. There were also a few Tesla fans to be seen who, according to their own statements, had traveled to Berlin solely to see the "Cybertruck".
European tour lasting several weeks
The presentation in Berlin is the start of a European tour of the "Cybertruck" lasting several weeks under the name "Cyber-Odyssey". The stainless steel monster will be on show in Vienna from May 23 to 25 and in Salzburg from May 29 to June 1. Before that, it will be in Munich, Milan, London and Gothenburg, among other places.
The "Cybertruck" is not yet registered in Europe. The company has also not provided any information on whether and by when approval is being sought.
Recall for all Cybertrucks
In the USA, the first Cybertrucks were delivered at the end of November. Just a few weeks ago, Tesla recalled almost 4,000 vehicles because the accelerator pedal can get stuck and cause the vehicle to accelerate uncontrollably. The recall was the first indication of how many vehicles of the model have been sold so far, as it affected all "Cybertrucks" built from mid-November to early April.
Company boss Elon Musk had said some time ago that he could imagine annual deliveries of around 250,000 Cybertrucks over time. He is known for his great imagination.
