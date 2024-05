Dogs can comfortably “take a seat” here

Extra production

The Carinthian SPÖ got creative, had a prototype made by Carinthian locksmith Martin Dobrovnik and handed it over to a Spar branch. The four-legged friends can now "take a seat" safely and easily at the "dog parking area". Christopher Wadl, manager of the Spar branch in Wölfnitz, is delighted: "Many customers come with their dogs - now it's even easier. The animals are also provided with fresh water." The SPÖ is hoping for imitators.