Staatz residents have a unique opportunity

The energy potential of Staatz has also been confirmed by energy experts and can now be used in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way. All households and businesses in the municipality would benefit and save money. What needs to be done to achieve this is very simple: all residents of the municipality of Staatz are called upon to express their opinion in the upcoming opinion poll on May 5 and 6, 2024 and to speak out in favor of renewable energies. Because the guaranteed low electricity price will only be available if the opinion poll is successful.