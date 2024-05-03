Decide now
Staatz residents have a unique opportunity
The residents of the municipality of Staatz can vote on a low 10-cent electricity price. If the opinion poll on May 5 and 6, 2024 is positive, everyone will save money.
In recent months, the inhabitants of the district of Mistelbach have also been hit hard financially. The continuous rise in energy prices has put a strain on household budgets. Families have been unable to go on vacation and fears about the future have increased.International energy crises have shown us how vulnerable Austria is and how dependent we are on global energy markets and major suppliers such as Russia.
New opportunity found for cheap electricity
The Blochberger family from Krumbach, Lower Austria, is already well-known throughout Austria. Their ingenious invention of the "Eis-Greissler" or the children's adventure park in Krumbach made them famous beyond the country's borders. Now the three Blochberger brothers are making people sit up and take notice again. They are giving residents a share in their electricity systems, such as photovoltaic systems or wind turbines, guaranteeing households and businesses in the community a low price for many years, thereby making regions more stable and independent. Current calculations show that a four-person household can save an average of several hundred euros per year.
The energy potential of Staatz has also been confirmed by energy experts and can now be used in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way. All households and businesses in the municipality would benefit and save money. What needs to be done to achieve this is very simple: all residents of the municipality of Staatz are called upon to express their opinion in the upcoming opinion poll on May 5 and 6, 2024 and to speak out in favor of renewable energies. Because the guaranteed low electricity price will only be available if the opinion poll is successful.
Low electricity prices and regional security
Just 10 cents per kWh* for a total of 3,500 kWh of electricity per household or business per year is the really good offer provided by "Heimwatt". These low electricity pricescould soon become a reality for all households and businesses in the municipality of Staatz - provided the opinion poll is positive. The price is guaranteed by the new electricity provider for around 20 years and is WITHOUT inflation increases!
Go to the opinion poll!
In order toenableas many people as possible to take part inthe opinion poll, voting has been extended to two days. The voting times in detail:
Sunday, May 5, 2024
- From 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Monday, May 6, 2024
- From 6 - 8 p.m.
You can cast your vote at the following locations
- Ameis: Dorfwiazhaus
- Ernsdorf: Community room
- Enzersdorf: Youth center
- Staatz-Kautendorf: Municipal office
- Waltersdorf: Fire station
- Wultendorf: Community center
Use your right to vote, take part in the opinion poll and send an important signal for sustainable electricity. And save money!
Further information and non-binding pre-registration at staatz.heimwatt.at
*net, plus grid costs
