ÖFB boss Mitterdorfer:
“Rangnick’s yes gives players, fans & ÖFB a jolt”
The ÖFB can now look to the future with confidence and start preparing for the upcoming European Championship. With the decision of Ralf Rangnick, who was courted by Bayern Munich, to remain team manager of the Austrian national soccer team, association president Klaus Mitterdorfer sees an "additional boost for the team, for the European Championship and for the next goals".
Mitterdorfer received the good news early on Thursday morning, after ten days of speculation that the successful team manager would leave. The Carinthian and the entire ÖFB are relieved. "The fact that the team manager has decided in favor of the national team, the ÖFB and Football Austria is a great and important sign for the future. It gives players, fans and the ÖFB a jolt," explained Mitterdorfer. Rangnick is not only in demand as head of the A-team.
"We couldn't tempt him with the financial side!"
"He works meticulously on various topics such as youth teams, coaching issues, infrastructure and processes, which he will now maintain," said Mitterdorfer. The ÖFB boss is convinced that the decisive factor was the perspective. "We weren't able to tempt him with the financial aspects, which would probably be different at Bayern. He weighed up the pros and cons, an offer from a top club like Bayern is interesting for any coach. But what he has built up and developed is already of value to him."
"There are many pieces of the mosaic that have motivated him!"
He himself has tried to convey to the 65-year-old "how we value him and that he has a home with us with many goals. There are many pieces of the mosaic that have motivated him to stay". Rangnick still has a contract until the end of the 2025 World Cup qualifiers, which is automatically extended until summer 2026 if he takes part in the World Cup. However, Mitterdorfer is already thinking about "how we can continue together beyond 2025. We'll do that calmly". Discussions will include requirements and design options, "where he can get even more involved. That is also important for us".
Bayern had not contacted the ÖFB, even if a transfer fee would have been due due to the existing contract. "I would have expected it, but it wasn't important for me either," said Mitterdorfer. The focus had been on "inspiring Rangnick to choose Austria". The players' council around captain David Alaba had been informed about the situation as part of the discussions about the European Championship bonuses. "I also asked the players to motivate the team manager to stay with us," said Mitterdorfer.
Without any distractions, the association and team can now work towards a successful European Championship. "I am convinced that this will give us additional momentum, a boost, an enthusiasm that will help us at the European Championships. The fact that Rangnick has opted for us in the Bayern and ÖFB process, that this is valuable and important to him, is already a mega sign. That makes me proud," explained Mitterdorfer.
