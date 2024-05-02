Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New cycle lane

Fuss about a jungle of signs in Neutorgasse in Graz

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 17:20

The upper Neutorgasse in Graz has been redesigned and turned into a cycle-only street. While the greenery and new seating furniture have met with approval, an unsightly proliferation of traffic signs has led to harsh criticism.

comment0 Kommentare

The upper Neutorgasse between Murgasse and Andreas-Hofer-Platz was also redesigned as part of the large inner city construction site in the provincial capital and opened as a cycle lane at the end of last week. Parking spaces have been removed and cars are only allowed to enter to a limited extent, for example for loading activities.

Ten signs spoil the look
While more space for cyclists, new trees and flowerbeds as well as seating have met with broad approval, passers-by, business people and residents have criticized one visual flaw: the short section of road is lined with ten new traffic signs, which mark the loading zones and parking bans, among other things.

The people behind these signs are also aware that they spoil the view through the pretty lane: "The newly designed cycle lane is very popular. However, the appearance of the signs is not ideal. I have therefore given the order to check what is legally possible in order to find a better solution," says Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner (Greens). According to the city planning department, what applies there must be announced by traffic signs in accordance with the traffic regulations. Alternative installations are not possible.

Hannes Baumgartner
Hannes Baumgartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf