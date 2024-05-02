Fuss about a jungle of signs in Neutorgasse in Graz

The people behind these signs are also aware that they spoil the view through the pretty lane: "The newly designed cycle lane is very popular. However, the appearance of the signs is not ideal. I have therefore given the order to check what is legally possible in order to find a better solution," says Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner (Greens). According to the city planning department, what applies there must be announced by traffic signs in accordance with the traffic regulations. Alternative installations are not possible.