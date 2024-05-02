New cycle lane
Fuss about a jungle of signs in Neutorgasse in Graz
The upper Neutorgasse in Graz has been redesigned and turned into a cycle-only street. While the greenery and new seating furniture have met with approval, an unsightly proliferation of traffic signs has led to harsh criticism.
The upper Neutorgasse between Murgasse and Andreas-Hofer-Platz was also redesigned as part of the large inner city construction site in the provincial capital and opened as a cycle lane at the end of last week. Parking spaces have been removed and cars are only allowed to enter to a limited extent, for example for loading activities.
Ten signs spoil the look
While more space for cyclists, new trees and flowerbeds as well as seating have met with broad approval, passers-by, business people and residents have criticized one visual flaw: the short section of road is lined with ten new traffic signs, which mark the loading zones and parking bans, among other things.
The people behind these signs are also aware that they spoil the view through the pretty lane: "The newly designed cycle lane is very popular. However, the appearance of the signs is not ideal. I have therefore given the order to check what is legally possible in order to find a better solution," says Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner (Greens). According to the city planning department, what applies there must be announced by traffic signs in accordance with the traffic regulations. Alternative installations are not possible.
