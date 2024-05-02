Palestine protest camp in Los Angeles is evacuated

US Congress: definition of anti-Semitism to be expanded

The wave of protests in numerous major US cities has led to the US House of Representatives voting in favor of expanding the legal definition of anti-Semitism. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted in favor of a bipartisan bill that provides for the Department of Education to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism in the future. According to this definition, anti-Semitism is "a certain perception of Jews that can express itself as hatred towards Jews. Anti-Semitism is directed in word or deed against Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, as well as against Jewish communal institutions or religious organizations."