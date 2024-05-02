65,864 in 2023
9.4 percent more reports of cybercrime
The police in Austria recorded a 9.4 percent increase in cybercrime reports last year. With 65,864 cases in 2023, the upward trend in cybercrime is continuing, as Andreas Holzer, Director of the Federal Criminal Police Office, and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) emphasized at the presentation of the cybercrime situation report. Fraud offenses make up the lion's share of reports.
Holzer referred to a new high of 34,069 reported cases and an increase of 23.3 percent compared to 2022 in the area of fraud. The police include fraudulent calls or investment offers, false promises of winnings, love scams, phishing attacks and fraudulent activities in online trading. In addition to individual perpetrators, organized groups of perpetrators dominated the past year, they said.
"The digital transformation has ultimately also affected the criminal world," summarized Holzer at the press conference. "Criminals have adapted and are working under the motto: minimum effort - maximum success." There is a digital component to almost every investigation. "We're talking about over 90 percent here," says Holzer.
The clearance rate last year was 31.6 percent. "It is our intention to improve here," said Interior Minister Karner. In this context, he once again mentioned the creation of the Criminal Assistance Departments (KAD) in the regions provided for in the latest criminal service reform. "The first 20 of these will start work in June," said the Minister.
Karner also referred to the Federal Criminal Police Office's Cybercrime Competence Center (C4), which currently has over 100 specialized employees and is expected to have a staff of 120 when completed. The police also want to continue to push prevention. In this context, Karner mentioned cooperation with the Federation of Austrian Industries and the Chamber of Commerce, the "Together for Security" project and the exchange with the three Austrian cyber trade academies (HAK) in Vienna, Tamsweg and Horn.
