9.4 percent more reports of cybercrime

Karner also referred to the Federal Criminal Police Office's Cybercrime Competence Center (C4), which currently has over 100 specialized employees and is expected to have a staff of 120 when completed. The police also want to continue to push prevention. In this context, Karner mentioned cooperation with the Federation of Austrian Industries and the Chamber of Commerce, the "Together for Security" project and the exchange with the three Austrian cyber trade academies (HAK) in Vienna, Tamsweg and Horn.