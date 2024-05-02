At Lake Neusiedl
Counting up: The goslings have returned!
They are small, yellow and fluffy: cute goslings are back around Lake Neusiedl.
The employees of the Lake Neusiedl - Seewinkel National Park have been on a cute mission over the past few days. Namely: counting geese. In the Seewinkel and on the west side of the lake, they checked how many goose families are roaming around. And we are delighted to report that there are significantly more than in previous years.
Currently, around 565 families with a total of around 1,924 goslings have been counted. The small, yellow fluffy balls are on the move in all sizes. But be careful! Don't get too close, because the goose parents take good care of their goslings and are quite happy to attack if Mr. and Mrs. Photographer get too close! So it's better to unpack the telephoto lens, not disturb the animals and enjoy their cuteness from afar.
Birds return with water
The fact that so many geese have bred in the Neusiedl am See district again this year is due to the water level of the lake and the Lacken. The water has returned, so the geese have too! As have ducks, lapwings, avocets, spoonbills and many other migratory birds.
But it is only in the fall that the stage is really set for an impressive natural spectacle: the goose migration. Depending on the weather conditions, up to 35,000 geese stop off in the Lake Neusiedl area. The morning and evening hours are particularly exciting, when the animals fly in huge flocks to and from the waters that serve as their safe roosting places
