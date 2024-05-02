Counting up: The goslings have returned!

Currently, around 565 families with a total of around 1,924 goslings have been counted. The small, yellow fluffy balls are on the move in all sizes. But be careful! Don't get too close, because the goose parents take good care of their goslings and are quite happy to attack if Mr. and Mrs. Photographer get too close! So it's better to unpack the telephoto lens, not disturb the animals and enjoy their cuteness from afar.