Had a death list

Hungary: Twelve-year-old girl stabs classmate to death

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 12:03

An act of bloodshed in a classroom has shocked the Hungarian public. On Monday morning, a twelve-year-old schoolgirl pulled out a knife and stabbed a classmate sitting in front of her in the back. The victim, who was critically injured, had to undergo emergency surgery. The perpetrator was arrested; she had apparently planned further attacks.

comment0 Kommentare

The attack took place at the end of the first hour in the western Hungarian community of Böny. Hungarian media quoted eyewitnesses - pupils - who had become aware of a teacher's screams and also began to flee. "She told us to run," the shocked schoolchildren recalled in an interview with the medium "Telex" the day after the knife attack.

What they only found out later: A twelve-year-old had stabbed a classmate of the same age in the back. The 20-centimeter-long blade pierced the lung and narrowly missed the heart. The victim had to be taken to hospital by emergency helicopter. After an emergency operation, the girl was out of danger and could return home in just under a week if the healing process goes well.

The girl wrote down the names of the pupils she also wanted to kill on a death list (symbolic image). (Bild: stock.adobe.com/Egoitz Bengoetxea)
The girl wrote down the names of the pupils she also wanted to kill on a death list (symbolic image).
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/Egoitz Bengoetxea)

Girl had made a death list
But it could have been much worse. Apparently, the schoolgirl, who is now being held in a youth detention center for attempted murder, had a list with all the names of her classmates. According to the police, those people who the suspect also wanted to kill were marked in red - including the victim's brother and two cousins. Nothing is yet known about the motive.

In Hungary, the age of criminal responsibility generally begins at 14. Offenders who have reached the age of twelve are eligible for sanctions in the form of reformatories (juvenile detention centers). However, a psychological report is required. This must be able to prove that the young people concerned were aware of the seriousness of their crime at the time it was committed.

Gabor Agardi
Gabor Agardi
