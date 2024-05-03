Save 20% VAT now!
More sun, more money in your wallet
Until the end of 2025, customers will receive VAT free for their photovoltaic systems - storage, monitoring and co. included.
The Austrian federal government is driving forward the energy transition and encouraging citizens to make an active contribution. The sales tax for photovoltaic systems with a capacity of up to 35 kilowatt peak will be reduced to zero by the end of 2025. This means that invoices for such systems will be issued with a zero tax rate, which will automatically reduce the invoice amount by the usual 20 percent. Customers benefit from an effective cost saving of 16.6 percent.
Purchase, delivery and installation tax-free
The new zero percent tax rate for photovoltaic systems in Austria covers all services and components required for the safe and proper operation of the system. This includes both the specific electrical installation and the essential components of the system itself, provided that they are invoiced together with the PV modules.
Services that are not directly related to the supply or installation of the PV modules are not considered tax-free. For example, if a PV system is purchased, supplied and installed by Krone Sonne, both the supply and the installation of the PV system are subject to the zero percent tax rate. If an electricity storage system is ordered at the same time as the system, customers also benefit from a tax saving of 16.6 percent.
PV systems and balcony power plants cheaper than ever
With many years of experience, Krone Sonne offers high-quality PV systems, and everything from consulting to installation from a single source. And best of all, the VAT exemption means that you can currently benefit to the maximum and reduce your energy costs in the long term. Whether it's a balcony power plant or a complete PV solution including electricity storage and energy monitoring: at Krone Sonne, customers receive first-class products and excellent service from the market leader in Austria. Those who take advantage of this unique opportunity make an important contribution to the energy transition and benefit from financial advantages at the same time. The sun does the rest.
Get your Krone Sonne complete package and save twice.
All information on costs and installation can be found HERE.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.