“American Dream” within reach for Meixner

The Zell native, who was voted best player of the season in Sweden in 2023, wants to make the leap across the pond and compete in the best ice hockey league in the world. "Competing against the strongest players in the world and playing with them would be a dream come true for me," beams the 29-year-old. The chances are good. She will be in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) draft in Minnesota in June. In the assessment by "the Hockey News", the Pinzgau native was ranked 14th.