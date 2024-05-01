Vorteilswelt
Tragedy on the mountain

Linzer (56) fell to his death after falling rocks

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 21:16

A 56-year-old man fell more than 50 meters to his death over a steep slope during a hike on the Kleiner Pyhrgas near Spital am Pyhrn. His companion had tried to warn him of a falling rock. But the man from Linz was hit and lost his balance. The 46-year-old was no longer able to help him.

0 Kommentare

A hike in Spital am Pyhrn came to a sad end for a man from Linz on Wednesday. The 56-year-old had set off with a friend (46) to the Little Pyhrgas near Spital/Pyhrn. The hike was supposed to lead over the Gowilalm. During the ascent, however, the couple unintentionally ended up on the so-called Bad-Haller-Steig, which leads in the direction of the Great Pyhrgas.

While crossing a gully on the marked trail, the female companion suddenly warned the man of a rockfall. She had been walking behind him and noticed the impending danger. However, the 56-year-old was unable to avoid the danger and fell 50 meters over steep, rocky terrain.

Putting her own life in danger
The 46-year-old then climbed to the victim, risking her life. More rocks fell through the gully into the valley. She also made an emergency call, but no help was forthcoming for the man, who died as a result of his serious injuries.

An emergency helicopter crew rescued the dead Linzer and the uninjured woman and brought them out of the danger zone with a rope.

Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
