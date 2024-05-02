Dispute in Vösendorf
Really “loud winners” after audit report?
The municipality of Vösendorf is in the throes of a negative election campaign. Who started it, who is left - answers to this are currently very "complicated"!
The municipal council election campaign in Vösendorf in the district of Mödling has left scorched earth in its wake: accusations, reports, (discontinued) investigations and insinuations have characterized the past few weeks. This has not changed now that the municipal supervisory authority has completed its audit report.
ÖVP mayor Hannes Koza has had one document "rewritten". As reported, this was resolved by means of diversion. Prior to this, the ÖVP municipal councillors resigned, resulting in new elections on Sunday. Koza has now also presented the results of the audit by the municipal supervisory authority.
Dispute over 170-page audit report
The almost 170-page report has now been published. And apparently cannot contribute to more peace in the municipality. Mayor Koza sees himself "vindicated by the audit report". The SPÖ, whose previous mayors and deputy mayors were also audited, sees a "damning audit report." The Freedom Party takes the other two parliamentary groups to task, speaking of "awards without tenders, subsidies bypassing the municipal council and inexplicable payments" and sees a "devastating report card for Koza and also the SPÖ comrades!"
Koza commented: "There have been points of criticism and suggestions for improvement. However, the grab into the municipal coffers claimed by the opposition can be ruled out."
Municipaldepartment: "Report is publicly accessible"
The provincial municipal department is relying on an "official reaction" to clarify the matter: will charges be brought against anyone? This question is answered with official objectivity and the following statement is made: "As the report is publicly accessible anyway, any authority can take independent action."
It remains to be feared that the dispute will continue after the municipal elections.
