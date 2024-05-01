ÖTV ace Paszek holds her nerve in Nottingham

Only four points in the first three games

This time, however, the match started anything but well for the player from Vorarlberg. Drakeford-Lewis used her very first chance to break Paszek's service and quickly made it 3:0. In the first three games, the Austrian number three was only able to score four points.

But Tamira was not rattled by the mixed start - on the contrary! The 33-year-old played herself into a real flow, taking six games in a row and clinching the set 6:3.