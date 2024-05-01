Vorteilswelt
Backlog turned around

ÖTV ace Paszek holds her nerve in Nottingham

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 16:21

Last week, Tamira Paszek secured the doubles title alongside Switzerland's Valentina Ryser at the ITF W35 tournament in Nottingham, but the Vorarlberg native had to make it to the semi-finals in the singles. This week, the 33-year-old wants to do better in England. The start has been successful - after some initial difficulties.

Last week, the world number 336 from the Ländle was beaten in two sets in the final round by the 15-year-old British super talent Mika Stojsavljevic, who ultimately won the title. This week, the Dornbirn native is seeded number four at the second ITF W35 tournament in Nottingham. Paszek's opening match was against the English wild card player Sophie Drakeford-Lewis. She had come out on top against the 25-year-old in three sets 6:3, 6:7 (3), 6:2 in the round of 16 of the first Nottingham tournament.

Only four points in the first three games
This time, however, the match started anything but well for the player from Vorarlberg. Drakeford-Lewis used her very first chance to break Paszek's service and quickly made it 3:0. In the first three games, the Austrian number three was only able to score four points.
But Tamira was not rattled by the mixed start - on the contrary! The 33-year-old played herself into a real flow, taking six games in a row and clinching the set 6:3.

Now Stresnakova awaits
Paszek started the second set by losing her serve again, but she immediately made up for it and pulled away to 5:2. Although Drakeford-Lewis came back to 4:5 with a re-break, Tamira converted her second match point to win 6:3, 6:4 after 104 minutes of play.
Slovakia's Katarina Stresnakova (WTA no. 560), who won her opening match against local hero Talia Neilson-Gatenby 6-3, 6-4 without any problems, now awaits in the round of 16.

Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
