Political motive?
16 Amazon vans torched in Berlin
On Wednesday night, 16 Amazon vans were set on fire in Berlin. According to initial findings, the authorities are assuming arson. It was later announced that a letter of confession had emerged.
A political motive for the crime can therefore not be ruled out. State security is investigating. Witnesses had previously reported seeing several masked men in an Amazon parking lot in Berlin-Wittenau. Several parked delivery vans were on fire early on Wednesday morning. 16 parked vehicles were damaged by fire or heat, no one was injured.
The police had already assumed arson before the letter of confession. They had been alerted to the fire at around 2.45 a.m. on Wednesday by residents who became aware of the fire due to loud banging noises.
Connection to demonstrations?
A connection to the demonstrations could not initially be established. According to information from Bild, however, the so-called black bloc disappeared at a crossroads and did not reappear.
In addition, four people were arrested at gatherings in the German capital for setting off pyrotechnics, among other things. In some cases, "colored eggs" were also thrown, a spokeswoman for the Berlin police said on Wednesday. A total of 3100 police officers were deployed at the five gatherings in the capital on so-called Walpurgis Night. They were occasionally attacked, but remained unharmed until midnight.
Peaceful demonstration in Hamburg
Protests against capital and patriarchy also took place in other German cities on Tuesday evening, for example in Hamburg. According to the police, the feminist demonstration remained calm apart from "a few Bengalos and pots of fog".
Here you can see a tweet from the Berlin police.
Police attacked in Stuttgart
Left-wing demonstrations were planned again on Wednesday, May 1st, with 20 different events planned in Berlin alone. Thousands of participants were expected. An incident was reported from Stuttgart in the afternoon. Demonstrators attacked police officers, who in turn responded with pepper spray and batons, the police said.
Here you can see a tweet from the police in Stuttgart.
Demonstration dispersed
It was initially unclear whether anyone was injured. The demonstration was directed "against social cuts" and campaigned "for a society based on solidarity". According to a police spokesperson, it was mainly people from the left-wing spectrum who took part, including the radical left-wing Antifa. There were also reports of "massive criminal offenses and breaches of regulations."
The meeting was first interrupted and then completely broken up, according to Platform X. "Leave the meeting place individually or in small groups. The place will now be cleared by the police," it was announced.
