All-round support
Personal advice: because people count
People should always take center stage - even when it comes to PV systems. At Krone Sonne, personal advice is the be-all and end-all.
Comprehensive service
In a world that is increasingly characterized by digitalization and automation, one pillar of success remains unchanged: the human component. Krone Sonne, the number one in Austria when it comes to photovoltaic solutions, has revolutionized the ordering process for PV products - it has never been so easy to bring the sun onto your own roof and benefit to the maximum from sustainable solar power.
Over 3000 systems have already been installed from Lake Constance to Lake Neusiedl. Although a lot of things nowadays only take place in the digital world and are automated, personal advice before, during and after an investment or installation remains the key to ensuring the best possible result for everyone involved.
Talking brings people together!
With Krone Sonne, it is possible to book a personal and free consultation call right from the start. In addition, Krone Sonne's installation partners are available to answer questions and provide assistance prior to installation. Of course, they can also provide simple and uncomplicated on-site support on request. Their many years of expertise ensure that any obstacles are identified in advance and the best possible solution is found.
Every customer and every life situation is unique, so every inquiry requires a personal approach. Individual needs, location requirements and technical solutions must be taken into account - all of which require human expertise. Working with professionals enables tailor-made planning and a smooth installation process that maximizes the efficiency and performance of the system.
The right choice of products has also been optimized. Krone Sonne has set itself the goal of not offering oversized systems, but rather finding the perfect solution for Mr. and Mrs. Austrian, tailored to the respective framework conditions. This is not only efficient, but also helps to save money. The sun does the rest.
Secure your consultation appointment today! You can find more information about Krone Sonne HERE.
