Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

All-round support

Personal advice: because people count

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 05:55

People should always take center stage - even when it comes to PV systems. At Krone Sonne, personal advice is the be-all and end-all.

comment0 Kommentare

Comprehensive service
In a world that is increasingly characterized by digitalization and automation, one pillar of success remains unchanged: the human component. Krone Sonne, the number one in Austria when it comes to photovoltaic solutions, has revolutionized the ordering process for PV products - it has never been so easy to bring the sun onto your own roof and benefit to the maximum from sustainable solar power.

Over 3000 systems have already been installed from Lake Constance to Lake Neusiedl. Although a lot of things nowadays only take place in the digital world and are automated, personal advice before, during and after an investment or installation remains the key to ensuring the best possible result for everyone involved.

Make an appointment and secure your customized Krone-Sun complete package. (Bild: Krone Sonne)
Make an appointment and secure your customized Krone-Sun complete package.
(Bild: Krone Sonne)

Talking brings people together!
With Krone Sonne, it is possible to book a personal and free consultation call right from the start. In addition, Krone Sonne's installation partners are available to answer questions and provide assistance prior to installation. Of course, they can also provide simple and uncomplicated on-site support on request. Their many years of expertise ensure that any obstacles are identified in advance and the best possible solution is found.

Every customer and every life situation is unique, so every inquiry requires a personal approach. Individual needs, location requirements and technical solutions must be taken into account - all of which require human expertise. Working with professionals enables tailor-made planning and a smooth installation process that maximizes the efficiency and performance of the system.

The right choice of products has also been optimized. Krone Sonne has set itself the goal of not offering oversized systems, but rather finding the perfect solution for Mr. and Mrs. Austrian, tailored to the respective framework conditions. This is not only efficient, but also helps to save money. The sun does the rest.

Secure your consultation appointment today! You can find more information about Krone Sonne HERE.

Melanie Leitner
Melanie Leitner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf