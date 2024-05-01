"Flashed" off Lignano
Horrendous fines for “speeders” in Italian seaside resort
141 euros for 17 km/h too fast - Lignano imposes huge fines on traffic offenders. And, after the bikini ban, is making more headlines.
"I love Lignano and regularly spend hours in my car driving down there. But this is an outrage," said one Viennese angrily to "Krone". Months ago, he was "flashed" on one of his weekend excursions in Latisana, just outside the Italian seaside resort. By one of the radar devices mounted on poles. He couldn't believe his eyes when he received the fine notice and photo evidence.
"I was 11.65 km/h too fast in the aforementioned 90 km/h section after deducting the tolerance limit. And now I have to pay €141.10 for that!" A speeding offense for which you would have to pay between €35 and €55 in Austria (depending on the federal state). "That's going way over the top," says the Viennese, who now wants to warn all holidaymakers. The authorities at the seaside resort only recently caused a stir.
Penalties for holidaymakers who are too lightly dressed
"Bikini ban in Lignano" - the media outcry. However, the headlines were probably intended to entice people to read. In concrete terms, the regulation, which comes into force on May 5, is simply about ensuring that holidaymakers aged 12 and over dress appropriately in the city - women should not wear bikinis, men should not walk the shopping streets topless or sit down in bars. Of course, this ban does not apply on the beach or on the promenade.
"I think that's great. I don't want to eat next to half-naked people who are perhaps also sweaty from the beach," says Lignano regular Nicole L. to the Krone. Apart from the fact that such a "bikini ban" is not new in Italy, many seaside resorts such as Grado already have one. First-time offenders face a €25 fine, repeat offenders can be charged up to €500. However, it is probably no coincidence that the regulation was introduced just in time, 14 days before the Whitsun party weekend in Lignano. This year, even stricter action will be taken against escalations.
Beaches are ready for the season despite renovations
The all-clear has also been given regarding the beach rumors circulating in some media, according to which sections 1 to 7 will be closed this year due to the renovation of the Terrazza Mare. "That's complete nonsense. Only 50 meters to the right and left of the Terrazza are closed for the work - otherwise everything is as usual," says Roberto Cauzzo, manager of the "Luna" and "Centrale" hotels, who has to reassure numerous worried guests.
