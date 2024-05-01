Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Flashed" off Lignano

Horrendous fines for “speeders” in Italian seaside resort

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 10:00

141 euros for 17 km/h too fast - Lignano imposes huge fines on traffic offenders. And, after the bikini ban, is making more headlines.

comment0 Kommentare

"I love Lignano and regularly spend hours in my car driving down there. But this is an outrage," said one Viennese angrily to "Krone". Months ago, he was "flashed" on one of his weekend excursions in Latisana, just outside the Italian seaside resort. By one of the radar devices mounted on poles. He couldn't believe his eyes when he received the fine notice and photo evidence.

The beaches in Lignano are ready for the start of the season - only a small section right next to the Terrazza Mare remains closed due to the renovation work. (Bild: Roberto Cauzzo)
The beaches in Lignano are ready for the start of the season - only a small section right next to the Terrazza Mare remains closed due to the renovation work.
(Bild: Roberto Cauzzo)
Especially on the Whitsun weekend, the police in the town will be keeping a close eye out for bikini and topless party tigers. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Especially on the Whitsun weekend, the police in the town will be keeping a close eye out for bikini and topless party tigers.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)

"I was 11.65 km/h too fast in the aforementioned 90 km/h section after deducting the tolerance limit. And now I have to pay €141.10 for that!" A speeding offense for which you would have to pay between €35 and €55 in Austria (depending on the federal state). "That's going way over the top," says the Viennese, who now wants to warn all holidaymakers. The authorities at the seaside resort only recently caused a stir.

Penalties for holidaymakers who are too lightly dressed
"Bikini ban in Lignano" - the media outcry. However, the headlines were probably intended to entice people to read. In concrete terms, the regulation, which comes into force on May 5, is simply about ensuring that holidaymakers aged 12 and over dress appropriately in the city - women should not wear bikinis, men should not walk the shopping streets topless or sit down in bars. Of course, this ban does not apply on the beach or on the promenade.

"I think that's great. I don't want to eat next to half-naked people who are perhaps also sweaty from the beach," says Lignano regular Nicole L. to the Krone. Apart from the fact that such a "bikini ban" is not new in Italy, many seaside resorts such as Grado already have one. First-time offenders face a €25 fine, repeat offenders can be charged up to €500. However, it is probably no coincidence that the regulation was introduced just in time, 14 days before the Whitsun party weekend in Lignano. This year, even stricter action will be taken against escalations.

Beaches are ready for the season despite renovations
The all-clear has also been given regarding the beach rumors circulating in some media, according to which sections 1 to 7 will be closed this year due to the renovation of the Terrazza Mare. "That's complete nonsense. Only 50 meters to the right and left of the Terrazza are closed for the work - otherwise everything is as usual," says Roberto Cauzzo, manager of the "Luna" and "Centrale" hotels, who has to reassure numerous worried guests.

Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf