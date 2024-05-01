Horrendous fines for “speeders” in Italian seaside resort

"I think that's great. I don't want to eat next to half-naked people who are perhaps also sweaty from the beach," says Lignano regular Nicole L. to the Krone. Apart from the fact that such a "bikini ban" is not new in Italy, many seaside resorts such as Grado already have one. First-time offenders face a €25 fine, repeat offenders can be charged up to €500. However, it is probably no coincidence that the regulation was introduced just in time, 14 days before the Whitsun party weekend in Lignano. This year, even stricter action will be taken against escalations.