Funds flowing to Palestinian relief organization again

Red Cross: "Humanitarian situation extraordinarily dire"

According to the President of the International Red Cross, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is "extraordinarily dire". It must be assumed that the Israeli hostages in Gaza are also "in need of help". That is why she is calling for the release of the hostages as well as "humanitarian aid on a scale that can really provide people with life-sustaining measures", said Mirjana Spoljaric Egger from Switzerland in an interview with APA.