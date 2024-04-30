Vorteilswelt
Austria is still waiting

Funds flowing to Palestinian relief organization again

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 15:35

The Palestinian relief agency UNRWA hit the headlines in January because Israel claimed that twelve employees were involved in the Hamas massacre of 7 October and that the organization as a whole had been infiltrated by Hamas. A UN investigation came to the conclusion that the aid organization generally maintains its neutrality well, but that improvements are needed. In the meantime, most countries have released their funds again.

Among the countries that have not yet paid again are the USA, Great Britain and Austria, said UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini on Tuesday. A total of 267 million dollars is still blocked. The aid organization has managed to collect 115 million dollars in private donations over the past six months.

UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini (Bild: AFP/Fabrice COFFRINI)
UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini
(Bild: AFP/Fabrice COFFRINI)

3.4 million euros from Austria still blocked
Last week, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg emphasized that UNRWA was doing "great work in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria". But at the same time, its "credibility (...) must be above suspicion." If this is guaranteed, Austria will resume its financial support. According to the Foreign Ministry, this involves a sum of 3.4 million euros for the year 2024.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently called on all countries to continue to actively support the aid organization. It is vital for the refugees.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls for active support for the Palestinian Relief Organization. (Bild: AP)
UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls for active support for the Palestinian Relief Organization.
(Bild: AP)

Red Cross: "Humanitarian situation extraordinarily dire"
According to the President of the International Red Cross, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is "extraordinarily dire". It must be assumed that the Israeli hostages in Gaza are also "in need of help". That is why she is calling for the release of the hostages as well as "humanitarian aid on a scale that can really provide people with life-sustaining measures", said Mirjana Spoljaric Egger from Switzerland in an interview with APA.

