Basketball
3×3 women in Japan for only Olympic chance
Austria's 3x3 women's national basketball team will be fighting for a place at the Olympic Games in Paris from Friday to Sunday! Eight nations are taking part in the qualifying tournament, with only the winner securing a ticket. Austria will face Brazil, Germany and hosts Japan in the group stage, with the two best teams in the group advancing to the semi-finals. This is the only chance for the Austrian team to qualify for the Olympics.
The quartet of Inga Orechowa, Alexia Allesch, Rebekka Kalaydjiev and Anja Fuchs-Robetin will tackle the tournament.
"Rebekka and Anja have been with us for years, and their experience will help us. Inga has shown how she can play in the Superliga and has proven that repeatedly in her long international career. And Alexia is a great player who has presented herself very well in the last few days," explained national coach Edin Bavcic.
"If we can do that, we would shock the world!"
"It will be a big challenge, but we are very motivated. We're all excited that we have the chance to qualify for Paris. If we manage that, we would shock the world. We only have strong opponents, but it's doable," said Orechowa, MVP of the Bundesliga final series.
