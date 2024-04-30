Wild Vienna
Four cute fox cubs on the prowl in the “Grätzl”
Furry offspring have recently been scurrying around the garden of a detached house in Pötzleinsdorf. In an interview with "Krone", wildlife ecologist Theresa Walter explains what you can learn from foxes, how to behave properly towards wild animals and why foxes love to steal shoes.
Wildlife-rich cities: Where humans settle, animals also find a good life. The reason for this is usually a plentiful supply of food in the form of compost heaps, food scraps, fruit, etc. It's not just pigeons, mice and rats that have discovered the city as a habitat. Smaller and larger predators are now also sharing parks, gardens, alleyways and often terraces with the urban population.
There are said to be several hundred foxes alone in the German capital. The number of unreported cases could be significantly higher and run into the thousands. If a shoe goes missing from your front door or garden in Vienna, then it is reasonable to assume that it was a fox. The animals are no longer a rarity in large cities and can now be found in almost every district of the capital.
Four little foxes are currently exploring their surroundings in Pötzleinsdorf in the
18th district in Vienna. Rene M. sent the "Krone" some videos of the cute offspring in his garden. "There has been a fox den under our terrace for years. We have never fed the animals or tried to attack them. They just feel at home with us. They prefer to lie in the sun. Or watch us working in the garden. Sometimes work gloves or slippers disappear."
Theresa Walter is a wildlife ecologist researching the lives of foxes in Vienna as part of the StadtWildTiere project.
"Krone": Ms. Walter, how did you come across the fox?
Theresa Walter: I wanted to take a closer look at wild animals in the city. In my opinion, this proximity between wild animals and humans offers a lot of potential to draw attention to the needs of wild animals, but of course there are also many interactions between humans and animals.
What makes the fox such an interesting research subject?
Foxes are incredibly adaptable and can cope with very different living conditions. They are also very friendly and easy to recognize when you meet them. In urban areas, almost everyone is enthusiastic about an encounter with a fox - because it brings a bit of wilderness into this habitat that is so heavily influenced by us humans.
What do you think we can learn from foxes in the city?
We can change our perception a little and see the city not only as a habitat for us humans, but also as a home for wild animals and take this into account in spatial planning, garden or courtyard design or even on our daily walks. Wild animals such as foxes, badgers, squirrels and hedgehogs also live among us and sometimes need our support.
It is a pleasure to be able to observe animals. For them to live well together, it is important that wild animals are not fed under any circumstances.
Theresa Walter, Wildtierökologin des Forschungsinstituts an der Vetmeduni Vienna
Bild: Jessica Winter
Why have foxes lost their natural fear of us humans?
Many wild animals get used to humans if they behave in a predictable way, e.g. only walking along the path and not across country through the forest. This also applies to foxes. Especially in the city, the paths of humans and foxes cross so often that it becomes "normal" for the animals to encounter humans and they no longer run off headlong as soon as they see a person. This leads to a certain habituation effect.
Some people are frightened that the fox is a disease carrier. What do you think?
Of course, wild animals can transmit diseases, whether to our pets or to us humans. Ticks, for example, are highly relevant. The fox is also a potential disease vector. Austria has been considered rabies-free since 2008, so there is no need to worry about this anymore. Fox tapeworm can be transmitted via fox feces. The following applies here: vegetables and fruit should be cooked if possible, hands should be washed thoroughly after digging in the garden, for example, and regular deworming is recommended for dogs and cats.
The most common mistakes made with furry wild animals?
Well-intentioned, but usually bad: feeding! Wild animals get on well in the city and know exactly where to find food. Food provided by us humans usually only creates conflicts, so it's better to simply observe the animals without feeding them.
A fox has cubs in Währing. What is the best way to behave when the mother is out in the garden with her babies?
Young foxes are very playful and adventurous. Personally, I would be delighted to have the opportunity to observe the animals and not disturb them any further. Pictures and observations can also be reported on our StadtWildTiere platform.
Why do foxes steal shoes?
Young, playful foxes love a garden shoe that they can chew on and steal from each other. In addition, fox cubs often have a great need to chew on things when they are teething, just like dog cubs. In addition, shoes often provide a great smell experience. The easiest way to prevent theft is not to leave shoes outside at night.
Wildlife Service Vienna
If you have any questions about wild animals or find an injured or distressed wild animal, please contact the Wildlife Service of the City of Vienna on 01/4000 490 90 (daily from 7.30 to
10 p.m.) or by e-mail at wildtiere@ma49.wien.gv.at
Do you have a fox in your garden?
Unfortunately not, but I now have a dog with fox-red fur.
Thank you very much for talking to us about this clever cultural follower.
Wild encounters
The StadtWildTiere platform also provides helpful information on the various animal species so that people and animals can live together as peacefully as possible in the city. The website provides observation tips and individual portraits of predators, rodents, ungulates, insectivores, bats and hares.
