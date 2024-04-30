Four cute fox cubs on the prowl in the “Grätzl”

Some people are frightened that the fox is a disease carrier. What do you think?

Of course, wild animals can transmit diseases, whether to our pets or to us humans. Ticks, for example, are highly relevant. The fox is also a potential disease vector. Austria has been considered rabies-free since 2008, so there is no need to worry about this anymore. Fox tapeworm can be transmitted via fox feces. The following applies here: vegetables and fruit should be cooked if possible, hands should be washed thoroughly after digging in the garden, for example, and regular deworming is recommended for dogs and cats.