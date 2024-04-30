Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Billie Jean King Cup:

Austria faces Ukraine in the play-off

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 13:50

Austria's women's tennis team will face Ukraine in the play-off for the qualifying round for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup finals. This was the result of the draw on Tuesday. The ÖTV team qualified for the play-off by winning Pool A in the Europe-Africa Zone I at the beginning of April, while Ukraine lost to Romania in this year's qualifying tournament. The draw also resulted in an away match for Austria.

comment0 Kommentare

While Julia Grabher is the highest-ranked Austrian at 132 in the world rankings, there are five Ukrainians in the top 50, including former world number three Elina Svitolina (currently 18th).

"We are looking forward to this task!"
"In sporting terms, this is of course one of the most difficult hurdles possible and an enormous challenge for our national team. We're looking forward to this task and I'm sure that our captain Marion Maruska and her team will do everything they can to perhaps achieve the big sensation in November," said ÖTV President Martin Ohneberg.

This will be Austria's third clash against Ukraine, winning 3-0 in 1994 and losing 2-1 in 2014. Should the ÖTV women manage a victory on November 15/16 or 16/17, they would play for a place in the BJK final tournament in spring 2025. Last year, they lost to Mexico in the play-off.

The match will take place at a neutral venue due to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Most recently, the Ukrainians played their matches in the USA (Florida), Antalya and Vilnius.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Ukraine
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf