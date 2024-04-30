April weather summary: first record warmth, then cold

15 degrees at 2117 meters above sea level

"For example, the Innsbruck University weather station recorded the highest April temperature in the series of measurements since 1877 at 30.7 degrees and the Graz University weather station recorded the highest April temperature in the series of measurements since 1884 at 30.5 degrees. At 20.9 degrees, the weather station on the Feuerkogel recorded the highest April value in the series of measurements since 1930 and at 15 degrees on the Villacher Alpe, at 2117 meters above sea level, it was the highest April temperature in the series of measurements since 1926."