Ilzer against Klauß
“Espionage-gate” shelved ahead of the Cup match
Christian Ilzer and Robert Klauß will probably no longer be best friends. The "espionage-gate" brings additional tension to the ÖFB Cup final between Sturm Graz and Rapid. However, the coaches of the finalists have hinted that the handshake that was last refused will take place again before the final on Wednesday (17:00/live in the sportkrone.at ticker). There are similarities. Both Ilzer and Klauß entered the coaching business early on without a big name.
"For me, the issue is over. From my side, I will try to maintain a normal relationship between Klauß and myself," emphasized the Styrian before the reunion in Klagenfurt. Less than a week before, Ilzer's emotions had spilled over after Sturm's 3:1 win in Vienna. There was talk of "paranoia" after Klauß had reported spies from Graz at Rapids training sessions. He had only reacted to the accusations, Ilzer said on Monday. He now wanted to show the final "enough respect that I declare this issue closed from my point of view". Klauß had remarked shortly beforehand that he no longer wanted to pay any attention to the matter. A handshake "is part of it", said the German. "I have no problem with him."
For the 46-year-old Ilzer and Klauß, who is seven years younger, the Cup final could be the next step on the career ladder. The Styrian was already able to celebrate the trophy with Sturm last year. An "absolute highlight" on a fantastic evening of soccer, as he remarked in retrospect. "Now there's a repeat. To make it there again is an honor in itself. It was a rocky, hard road back to the final. Winning this would mean everything to us again."
Klauß is still waiting for a title win as head coach. As Ralf Rangnick's assistant coach, he took RB Leipzig to the DFB Cup final in 2019, which they lost to Bayern Munich. "As head coach, it's the biggest game so far. I'm really looking forward to getting the chance to win a title after six months. It makes me proud," said the German, who has been working in Vienna since last November. Like Ilzer, the father of two started his coaching career at a young age.
Ilzer rejected twice at UEFA Pro license course
Ilzer put an early end to his dream of becoming a professional footballer as a striker for SC Weiz after tearing his cruciate ligaments twice and started working as a youth coach at the age of 17. From the depths of Styrian soccer, the qualified electrical engineer made his way up the ladder as assistant coach, video analyst and fitness coach at TSV Hartberg. Ilzer completed a degree in sports science and, after being rejected twice due to his lack of a professional career, managed to make the leap to the UEFA Pro License Course of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) and worked as an intern for big names in the industry such as Jupp Heynckes and Arsene Wenger. His path eventually led him from Eastern Styria via Wolfsberg to the Bundesliga.
After a difficult one-year interlude at Vienna Austria, Ilzer returned to Styria in 2020. He left Vienna for Sturm at his own request and formed his team together with Andreas Schicker, who had only recently been appointed as the new head of sport. Sturm had finished the season in sixth place in the championship group without starting in the European Cup - a year later they were third. Ilzer brought the now regulars Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Jusuf Gazibegovic and Gregory Wüthrich to the club in 2020, with Alexander Prass, Manprit Sarkaria and David Affengruber following a year later. The success so far has proved the path taken right.
Klauß' career path
Klauß spent another year on the pitch himself from October 2022 - for SSV Markranstädt in the sixth German league. The East German, who was born in Eberswalde, north-east of Berlin, returned to the Sachsenliga after his stint at 1. FC Nürnberg came to an end. The trained center forward had already played for Markranstädt as a 22-year-old before the club sold its men's division to Red Bull, which meant that Klauß also started playing for Leipzig. At the age of 25, he began his coaching career as assistant coach of Leipzig's U14 team. In 2014, he took over the U14s full-time, a year later the U17s and another season later the U23s of the "Red Bulls".
It is also documented that Klauß completed the 2018 soccer coaching course as the best in his year with an average grade of 1.0. Alongside Rangnick, his teacher was Julian Nagelsmann, under whom he also worked as an assistant at RB. In his first position as "boss", he worked in Nuremberg. Curious fact: Even during his time at Franconia, Klauß did not miss the opportunity to play in the national cup for Markranstädt.
