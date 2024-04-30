“Espionage-gate” shelved ahead of the Cup match

"For me, the issue is over. From my side, I will try to maintain a normal relationship between Klauß and myself," emphasized the Styrian before the reunion in Klagenfurt. Less than a week before, Ilzer's emotions had spilled over after Sturm's 3:1 win in Vienna. There was talk of "paranoia" after Klauß had reported spies from Graz at Rapids training sessions. He had only reacted to the accusations, Ilzer said on Monday. He now wanted to show the final "enough respect that I declare this issue closed from my point of view". Klauß had remarked shortly beforehand that he no longer wanted to pay any attention to the matter. A handshake "is part of it", said the German. "I have no problem with him."