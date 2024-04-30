Take part & win
“Secret messages” at the Baroque Days in Melk
Once again this year, the International Baroque Days at Melk Abbey invite you on a journey into the magnificent world of Baroque music! Under the motto "Secret Messages", fascinating concerts and unique performances await you from May 17 to 20. A special opportunity to enjoy the historic atmosphere of Melk Abbey and the impressive sounds of the Baroque era. We are giving away 1x2 tickets each for the performances "Alchemy of Music" and "The Art of Riddles". Find out how you can take part - and take advantage of the double chance to win - here!
From Friday, May 17, up to and including Whit Monday, May 20, 2024, the audience of the International Baroque Festival Melk Abbey will once again follow in the footsteps of the masters of Baroque music. There are secret messages to discover, especially in the compositions of Johann Sebastian Bach: Starting with his profound Mass in B minor, with which the festival opens on May 17, through to the "Musical Offering" cycle, which not only touches the ears during the Baroque Days, but also the eyes as a staged total work of art. The concert programs were put together especially with the ensembles and musicians for the festival - a special feature that makes the Baroque Days even more worth a visit.
Hidden signs
The 'Secret Messages' program aims to convey the cryptic connection between sound and meaning to the audience and amaze them. The festival impresses with a varied and diverse presentation of transformation and mutability: national and international artists present outstanding works by Baroque masters in twelve concerts under the motto "Secret Messages".
Performers include the Concentus Musikus Vienna Residence Orchestra, the Wilten Boys' Choir, the Barucco Vocal Ensemble and Orchestra, Marianne Beate Kielland and her baroque ensemble Oslo Circles, the BachWerkVokal ensemble, gambist Fahmi Alqhai and soprano Nuria Rial as well as the Ensemble Diderot.
All information and tickets can be found online HERE!
Be there live with the "Krone".
We are exclusively giving away 1x2 tickets for the "Alchemy of Music" on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 10:30 pm and 1x2 tickets for "The Art of Riddles" on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 11:00 am, where you can expect grandiose musical experiences. Let yourself be enchanted by the captivating power of Baroque music and immerse yourself in the fascinating history of Melk Abbey. Experience the hidden meanings of baroque compositions in all their diversity in one of the most beautiful baroque settings in Austria.
To increase your chances of getting the coveted tickets, subscribe to our newsletter "NÖ News" now. As a subscriber, you not only benefit from an increased chance of winning, but also stay up to date with the latest events, offers and news in and around Lower Austria. Simply fill out the form below, select the desired performance and you're good to go. The closing date for entries is May 07, 2024 at 09:00 am.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.