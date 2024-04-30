Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Take part &amp; win

“Secret messages” at the Baroque Days in Melk

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 11:02

Once again this year, the International Baroque Days at Melk Abbey invite you on a journey into the magnificent world of Baroque music! Under the motto "Secret Messages", fascinating concerts and unique performances await you from May 17 to 20. A special opportunity to enjoy the historic atmosphere of Melk Abbey and the impressive sounds of the Baroque era. We are giving away 1x2 tickets each for the performances "Alchemy of Music" and "The Art of Riddles". Find out how you can take part - and take advantage of the double chance to win - here!

comment0 Kommentare

From Friday, May 17, up to and including Whit Monday, May 20, 2024, the audience of the International Baroque Festival Melk Abbey will once again follow in the footsteps of the masters of Baroque music. There are secret messages to discover, especially in the compositions of Johann Sebastian Bach: Starting with his profound Mass in B minor, with which the festival opens on May 17, through to the "Musical Offering" cycle, which not only touches the ears during the Baroque Days, but also the eyes as a staged total work of art. The concert programs were put together especially with the ensembles and musicians for the festival - a special feature that makes the Baroque Days even more worth a visit.

From May 17 to 20, Melk Abbey will once again host one of the largest Baroque festivals in Europe. (Bild: DANIELA MATEJSCHEK)
From May 17 to 20, Melk Abbey will once again host one of the largest Baroque festivals in Europe.
(Bild: DANIELA MATEJSCHEK)

Hidden signs
The 'Secret Messages' program aims to convey the cryptic connection between sound and meaning to the audience and amaze them. The festival impresses with a varied and diverse presentation of transformation and mutability: national and international artists present outstanding works by Baroque masters in twelve concerts under the motto "Secret Messages".

Performers include the Concentus Musikus Vienna Residence Orchestra, the Wilten Boys' Choir, the Barucco Vocal Ensemble and Orchestra, Marianne Beate Kielland and her baroque ensemble Oslo Circles, the BachWerkVokal ensemble, gambist Fahmi Alqhai and soprano Nuria Rial as well as the Ensemble Diderot.

All information and tickets can be found online HERE!

Conductor Gordon Safari (Bild: Michael Brauer)
Conductor Gordon Safari
(Bild: Michael Brauer)
The art of riddles (Bild: @Nancy Horowitz)
The art of riddles
(Bild: @Nancy Horowitz)
The harpsichordists Stefan Gottfried and Reinhard Führer and a small formation of the Concentus Musicus take a humorous approach to the works of Bach and his colleagues in "The Art of Riddles", playfully throwing balls to each other, improvisationally juggling with baroque riddles and providing the virtuoso sparkle of harpsichord fireworks. (Bild: Wolf-Dieter Grabner)
The harpsichordists Stefan Gottfried and Reinhard Führer and a small formation of the Concentus Musicus take a humorous approach to the works of Bach and his colleagues in "The Art of Riddles", playfully throwing balls to each other, improvisationally juggling with baroque riddles and providing the virtuoso sparkle of harpsichord fireworks.
(Bild: Wolf-Dieter Grabner)

Be there live with the "Krone".
We are exclusively giving away 1x2 tickets for the "Alchemy of Music" on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 10:30 pm and 1x2 tickets for "The Art of Riddles" on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 11:00 am, where you can expect grandiose musical experiences. Let yourself be enchanted by the captivating power of Baroque music and immerse yourself in the fascinating history of Melk Abbey. Experience the hidden meanings of baroque compositions in all their diversity in one of the most beautiful baroque settings in Austria.

To increase your chances of getting the coveted tickets, subscribe to our newsletter "NÖ News" now. As a subscriber, you not only benefit from an increased chance of winning, but also stay up to date with the latest events, offers and news in and around Lower Austria. Simply fill out the form below, select the desired performance and you're good to go. The closing date for entries is May 07, 2024 at 09:00 am.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Melk
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf