“Secret messages” at the Baroque Days in Melk

From Friday, May 17, up to and including Whit Monday, May 20, 2024, the audience of the International Baroque Festival Melk Abbey will once again follow in the footsteps of the masters of Baroque music. There are secret messages to discover, especially in the compositions of Johann Sebastian Bach: Starting with his profound Mass in B minor, with which the festival opens on May 17, through to the "Musical Offering" cycle, which not only touches the ears during the Baroque Days, but also the eyes as a staged total work of art. The concert programs were put together especially with the ensembles and musicians for the festival - a special feature that makes the Baroque Days even more worth a visit.