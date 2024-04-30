First rehearsal in Malmö
Kaleen rocks ESC in 150,000 Swarovski crystals
Austria's ESC act Kaleen took to the Song Contest stage in the Malmö Arena for the first time on Monday. She performed her song "We Will Rave" three times during the first rehearsal in a spectacular outfit by Marina Hoermanseder.
Kaleen: "The first rehearsal was great - so many impressions! The moment on stage is etched in my memory. I really felt how the song, the energy and the hall pulled me along and the rehearsal felt more and more like a real show. We'll work on the little things in the choreography, but that's what rehearsals are for. It was a great first rehearsal!"
Sexy Hoermanseder outfit
Kaleen's performance is all about a combination of dance, movement, singing and her personality. She is supported on stage by four dancers. And she relies on Austrian fashion expertise for her performance in Malmö. The renowned Austrian designer Marina Hoermanseder is responsible for the design.
Custom-made
The outfit impresses with its versatility, elegance and sophistication and was specially made for Kaleen's performance on the ESC stage. The world-famous jewelry company Swarovski provided a generous amount of high-quality crystals for the outfit, making the look a sparkling eye-catcher.
The stage outfit includes a white coat that gives Kaleen a powerful yet glamorous presence. Underneath, she wears a mesh bodysuit with applied crystals from Swarovski, which creates a sparkling effect and emphasizes her silhouette.
The matching boots with Swarovski crystals complete her look. The color palette of the outfit was designed according to Kaleen's wishes and includes the colors white, black and silver, which ensure an elegant and timeless aesthetic.
150,000 crystals and 700 hours of work
The realization of the design required an enormous amount of work, with Marina Hoermanseder's team investing a total of more than 700 working hours. An impressive 150,000 Swarovski crystals were provided for the outfit.
Marina Hoermanseder: "With this spectacular stage outfit, Kaleen will not only shine on the ESC stage in Malmö, but will also attract the attention of viewers worldwide."
