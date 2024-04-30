How Leoben reacts to the Bundesliga basket!

Nerves fluttering over relegation

In addition to DSV Leoben, the protest committee also denied FC Dornbirn admission in the second instance, meaning that the horror scenario of forced relegation could become a reality for both clubs in the summer. And the relegation battle in the second division would become obsolete, as in such a case only the team at the bottom of the table (currently Amstetten) would have to go down to the regional league.