The ambivalence of cars in a big city

When the SUV-driving resident of the building next door once again leaves his engine running for minutes on end, the lady on the sidewalk is naturally less than enthusiastic. "Can you turn off the Kraxn for once? Does he have to run all the time?" The element of surprise prevents the expected heated exchange of words. The SUV driver seems snubbed, but does as he rudely requested. Opinions differ about the car. Petty wars break out and good friendships are put to a serious test. It's about the following, among other things: Do you even need a car in the city? How do you deal with the parking sticker issue? Don't pedestrian and shared zones make more sense than thoroughfares? And why do people have to speed so irresponsibly at the city gates all the time?