The best tips
Say yes! Everything you need to know about perfect bridal styling
Regardless of whether she prefers to be understated or seeks the limelight, the bride should feel like the best version of herself on her wedding day. Beautiful, stunning and the radiant centerpiece of the ceremony. But what make-up will make her the absolute eye-catcher? Which extra tricks will give her that certain magic? We have the tips.
The stars of Hollywood show us how it's done: Perfect preparation starts before the big day - with a soothing massage, a refreshing mask or a relaxing bath. Anything that helps you relax before the big day is allowed. After all, the wedding will be exciting enough.
You can relax with a manicure, for example - and contribute to the styling with the right look: a neutral baby boomer nude looks elegant and harmonizes perfectly with the white of the wedding dress.
Foundation is the be-all and end-all
Second step: If you're not jetting off on your honeymoon straight after the ceremony, but want to celebrate with family and guests, you need a solid base that guarantees longevity and gives you a feeling of security - in case of doubt, until the early hours of the morning. This base not only creates a balance, it acts like a canvas for the grand entrance at the altar.
According to beautypress.de, choosing a product with a water- and sweat-resistant formula guarantees both a flawless finish and the assurance that nothing will go wrong. And if you want to show off your sexy legs under your wedding dress, you can also opt for a matching spray-on leg foundation.
Radiant complexion
The next step creates room for accents. Those with a more reserved character can opt for a touch of powder blush in spring-like shades of pink or apricot to give the contours of the face a lively structure.
Brides who prefer to let their inner glamor queen off the leash can sculpt the face dramatically with bronzer and contour stick. Don't forget: Set everything with a spray to prevent the color from rubbing off onto the precious dress. A shimmer powder gives the look that certain something.
Waterproof mascara is a must!
The eyes are the window to the soul. They should shine on your wedding day. A special eye primer will set the stage, while waterproof eye make-up will withstand the critical glances that come with tears of joy.
A gentle but defined eyeliner and cleverly chosen eyeshadow set the scene for the eyes, giving them expressiveness and depth. Fake eyelashes add the necessary drama to the styling. If not today, then when?
A lipstick in subtle rosewood tones rounds off the styling. A setting lip foundation and a contour pencil that precisely outlines the lips are important. Matte colors look silky and last longer. Nevertheless, be sure to set everything with a spray!
No experiments on the wedding day
The perfect hairstyle literally crowns the bridal look. Popular, but also practical for partying into the early hours are updos. Clips, combs, hoops, tiaras, hairpieces, tiaras or veils - everything is allowed to celebrate the special day. Fresh flowers that match the bridal bouquet are sophisticated.
One important aspect at the end: the look is only as good as the bride feels. You should experiment with new things beforehand - preferably with your friends. After all, the bride is playing the leading role in her life and this should be shown to full advantage in the many photos and videos that capture the big event.
