Bundestag may vote on debt package

After authorization, a simple majority is enough for the CDU/CSU and SPD

For 2025, this will give the CDU/CSU and SPD additional leeway of 18.76 billion euros in the budget, according to a compilation of the budget estimates by FDP budget officer Otto Fricke. By 2028, the leeway would amount to a total of 67.43 billion euros if seven billion euros a year are accepted as military aid for Ukraine. However, the newly elected Bundestag will only decide what the federal government will actually spend the money on with the respective federal budget. The majority of the CDU/CSU and SPD will be sufficient for this.