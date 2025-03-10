Senior citizen as victim
Fake patent office ripped off senior citizen (74) in cold blood
He wanted to protect the name of a company and transferred the fee due to a Serbian account: However, the recipient of the money had nothing to do with the patent office. Instead, a German man (74) living in the Tyrolean Außerfern region fell into the trap of internet fraudsters.
Despite his age, the 74-year-old apparently still had big plans - as an entrepreneur. On Saturday, the German living in the district of Reutte applied for protection of his company name on an internet platform.
Over 1000 euros in a Serbian account
"He was then asked to pay a fee in the amount of a four-digit euro sum to a Serbian bank account," said the police.
After he had made the transfer and consulted his patent attorney, the fraud became known.
However, the company name was not protected - but the money was lost. Because the senior citizen was ripped off by web crooks. "After he had made the transfer and consulted his patent attorney, the fraud became known because the attorney had already paid the fee for the registration," the investigators continue.
Manhunt for the perpetrators
There is no trace of the perpetrators or the money. The police have launched an investigation into the case.
